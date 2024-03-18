Elon Musk Educates Don Lemon on Illegal Immigrants, Census & the Electoral College

Elon Musk Educates Don Lemon on Illegal Immigrants, Census, and the Electoral College





LEMON: "You claim that Democrats and Biden are opening the border to gain more votes, but undocumented immigrants cannot vote in Federal Elections, so how is that possible?"





MUSK: "If you look at the apportionment with and without illegals, I believe... there would be a net loss for blue states of approximately 20 seats in the House. This also applies to electing the president because the electoral college votes are also done by apportionment the same way that House seats are done."





LEMON: "But the reason the electoral college is in place is to balance that so that doesn't happen. So what you're saying about it is the exact opposite of the reason why the electoral college is there."





MUSK: "My understanding is that Democrats would lose approximately 20 seats in the House if illegals were not counted in the census, and that's also 20 less electoral votes for President. So illegals absolutely do affect who controls the House and who controls the presidency."





https://x.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1769772429239550086?s=20