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DR CHRISTIAN BOGNER: AUTISM, ADRENOCHROME AND DMT
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66 views • December 08, 2020
ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS I HAVE DONE IN A LONG TIME…CONNECT THE DOTS….This interview connects, supersoldiers, adrenochrome (and the role of adrenaline) with the effort to create precogs and maybe more from Autistic children…. with the role of DMT inducing an altered state with…. THE MONTAUK PROJECT, MK ULTRA MIND CONTROL, POLTERGIST ACTIVITY, SUPER POWERS AND TIME TRAVEL…STRANGER THINGS, SATANISTIC PRODUCTION OF ADRENOCHROME…the role of Fear… The doctor says babies under 2 yrs have the greatest concentration of Adrenochrome…explains why the harvesting… The human ability to MANIFEST and change our world … see TV series Alex Rider, and related X-men movies etc. You have to listen to the end to get all this.
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