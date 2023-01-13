Summorum Pontificum Explained | John-Henry Explores Rome

Take a journey with John-Henry Westen down the Eternal City while he narrates Summorum Pontificum, the apostolic letter issued by Pope Benedict XVI in July of 2007.
This beautiful teaching opened the Traditional Latin Mass to millions of Catholics worldwide, forever changing the Church in ways that the Pope Francis regime has worked tirelessly to crush. We will not let that happen.
FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!
https://give.lifesitenews.com
FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!
https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Follow us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.