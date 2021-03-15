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Global Alert News - #292 - Dane Wigington
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40 views • March 15, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday March 13, 2021.
This weeks news on climate manipulation using patented toxic materials recorded at the U.S. Patent Office. This insanity needs to stop because it is massively polluting the entire planet. Also, the new documentary "The Dimming" is out now and highly recommended.
This weeks news on climate manipulation using patented toxic materials recorded at the U.S. Patent Office. This insanity needs to stop because it is massively polluting the entire planet. Also, the new documentary "The Dimming" is out now and highly recommended.
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