THE SOON COMING KING OF THE WORLD…FOR SEVEN YEARS ONLY…THE MAN OF SIN HAS ARRIVED PART5
Published Thursday

James David Manning continues interview with scholar Daniel Waters concerning Barack Hussein Obama’s sordid past and future rise in becoming the biblical Antichrist…PART 5

newsbibleprophecyeschatology

