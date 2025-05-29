🔹 Bindy Black’s Updates from Australia: Recent election in Australia was, in her view, "fixed" — with results not reflecting what she observed on the street. Protesters are frequently harassed by police and subjected to strict bylaws, even when peacefully demonstrating. Housing crisis in Perth is worsening — even renting a room is becoming unaffordable. Disappointed that so few people are speaking out, even as conditions deteriorate. 🔹 Mike Martins' Commentary and Parallels with Canada: He draws parallels between Australia and Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and U.S. blue states regarding: Massive money laundering through real estate by Chinese sources (Australia: ~$1.9 trillion, Canada: ~$2.4–2.6 trillion). This influx distorts housing markets, pushes out locals, and contributes to unaffordable living conditions. Vacant homes owned by foreign investors were already an issue in 2017 (1.7 million in Australia). Government schemes like shared equity and first-time buyer grants are traps — they allow governments to own part of people’s homes and extract equity later. 🔹 Key Concerns Raised by Both: Mass immigration is exacerbating housing shortages and stressing infrastructure, especially in Perth. Australia reportedly had 115,000 immigrants in a single month, contributing to congestion, overburdened health care, and environmental concerns. Governments seem to inflate property markets artificially and keep citizens from homeownership. Talk of taxing unrealized gains on superannuation (retirement funds) and shifting from stamp duty to annual property taxes—seen as new ways to strip middle-class wealth. 🔹 Predictions and Warnings: Mike warns that government co-ownership of homes could evolve into a requirement to house migrants in your own home. Bindy predicts ongoing manipulation of property titles and digitization of land ownership could lead to asset seizures or loss of private property rights. Both see a global trend toward a digital ID and currency system that could allow central authorities to control personal finances, debt forgiveness, and even daily life decisions. 🔹 Overall Themes: Middle-class collapse through debt, manipulated housing markets, and globalist policies. Suppression of dissent, even peaceful protest. Loss of sovereignty and national identity, as domestic populations are displaced or disenfranchised by immigration policies and financial systems. A coordinated, global agenda to centralize control, remove wealth from average citizens, and establish total dependence on government systems.