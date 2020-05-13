Lips to Bless to Praise to Confess

In this study we look at how the Praise of our lips is a mighty weapon in the spirit to overcome attacks. I share a powerful testimony of using this strategy in our lives, and how Yahweh inhabits our Praise, and fights our battles as we fix our eyes upon Him, AMEN! No matter what’s happening on the earth right now, we can use our lips to praise and uplift our King, and it releases Yah’s power and asserts His mighty Salvation. The enemy comes to accuse, to lie, mock, destroy, curse and to lure us away from God, and we are to be alert to His tactics in this hour. We also use our lips to confess any sin in our lives, so that it might not have any power over us. May our lips sing praise, bless God, and confess our faults, that His mercy and Salvation fill our lives daily! AMEN!







Psalm 62:1-4

Psalm 63:3-5

2 Chronicles 20:15-17, 20-22

Mark 15:16-20

Proverbs 28:13