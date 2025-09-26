Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 - 🚨HOLY SHIT --





Look what Canadian state media was saying about Tylenol use during pregnancy just 5 years ago!





"a growing body of evidence suggest that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen might alter fetal development"





Today? they're "debunking" Trumps claims! INSANE!





Source: https://x.com/Tablesalt13/status/1971210521279070401