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RED PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY LIGHTS UP INDONESIA+TURNS WATER RED/UKRAINE WANTS NUKES/READ👇
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474 views • April 16, 2021
RED PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY LIGHTS UP INDONESIA+TURNS WATER RED/UKRAINE WANTS NUCLEAR WEAPONS TO DEFEND AGAINST RUSSIA/PLANET X SYSTEM METEOR DEBRIS COMING IN HEAVY ( NOW OVER PORTLAND+FLORIDA) THERE'S 2 PATHS-THE BROAD AND NARROW( WHICH ONE DO YOU CHOOSE?)
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