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Twitter bans reaction to Trump tweet; House GOP Reps object to Arizona votes | NTD
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26 views • January 07, 2021
0:00 NTD Evening News—01/06/2021
0:31 Rioters Break Into US Capitol Building
3:11 President Trump: Go Home, We Need Peace
4:20 Twitter Bans Reactions to a Trump Tweet
4:58 Biden Reacts to Washington, D.C. Protests
5:56 Joint Session of Congress Debates Arizona
9:21 House GOP Reps Object To Arizona Votes
12:42 Trump's Speech at the 'Save America March'
16:19 Trump Jr.: Be a Hero, The Choice is Yours
20:40 Trump Supporters say why They Showed Up
23:11 'Save America' Rallygoers: In God We Trust
26:31 Ohio Rep.’s Objection to Electoral Votes
28:38 Congress Members Object to Electoral Votes
31:06 Rep. Gohmert: Jan 6th is the Last Stop
33:04 Georgia Democrats Claim Win, More Ballots to Count
35:39 California and Nevada Rallies for Freedom
38:01 Boston Trump Rallygoers on Their 'Why'
The Washington D.C. mayor orders a curfew after rioters break into the U.S. Capitol building, President Donald Trump addresses the violence that erupted in the Capitol, and the Senate takes an indefinite recess after meeting to discuss electoral votes and the objection to Arizona.
0:31 Rioters Break Into US Capitol Building
3:11 President Trump: Go Home, We Need Peace
4:20 Twitter Bans Reactions to a Trump Tweet
4:58 Biden Reacts to Washington, D.C. Protests
5:56 Joint Session of Congress Debates Arizona
9:21 House GOP Reps Object To Arizona Votes
12:42 Trump's Speech at the 'Save America March'
16:19 Trump Jr.: Be a Hero, The Choice is Yours
20:40 Trump Supporters say why They Showed Up
23:11 'Save America' Rallygoers: In God We Trust
26:31 Ohio Rep.’s Objection to Electoral Votes
28:38 Congress Members Object to Electoral Votes
31:06 Rep. Gohmert: Jan 6th is the Last Stop
33:04 Georgia Democrats Claim Win, More Ballots to Count
35:39 California and Nevada Rallies for Freedom
38:01 Boston Trump Rallygoers on Their 'Why'
The Washington D.C. mayor orders a curfew after rioters break into the U.S. Capitol building, President Donald Trump addresses the violence that erupted in the Capitol, and the Senate takes an indefinite recess after meeting to discuss electoral votes and the objection to Arizona.
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