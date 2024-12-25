Inside the plane just before crash

There are conflicting versions regarding the crash of a passenger plane in Kazakhstan.

While some publics write that the plane was hit by external influences and publish a video showing holes in the fuselage, others claim that the problems were inside the cabin.

According to them, the surviving passengers said that the explosion occurred in the middle of the plane. This version is supported by the fact that the nose and tail of the plane were lying on the ground at a distance of 300 meters. That is, the plane broke into two parts.





It is not yet known whether the oxygen tank, stationary equipment, or something else exploded.

Many passengers say that before the crash they had nothing to breathe and lost consciousness. Perhaps this happened because of equipment failure or cabin depressurization. Before the crash, the pilots managed to request an emergency landing and say: "Passengers are losing consciousness, problems with oxygen."

However, the version of an explosion on board has not yet been officially confirmed.

Adding info from another very short video inside the plane:

Holes in the fuselage of the Embraer E190, filmed during flight, as well as a pool of blood on the floor near a passenger, presumably injured by the shrapnel that caused the holes.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport reported that three of the plane's five crew members survived, and the plane's black box was also found.