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BIRDS ARE DROPPING, THE BEES ALREADY STARTED DROPPING, HUMANS NEXT?
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145 views • February 16, 2022
From Learn Something New Today
The frequencies rising in UK! 5G 1st it was the BEES! Now Its The Birds! Next it will be the HUMANS.. Credits Stranger than Fiction - Alien Wars
200 starlings drop dead from the sky on to Pembrokeshire road 'after huge electrical-type bang' | Daily Mail Online
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/ne....ws/article-10503369/
The frequencies rising in UK! 5G 1st it was the BEES! Now Its The Birds! Next it will be the HUMANS.. Credits Stranger than Fiction - Alien Wars
200 starlings drop dead from the sky on to Pembrokeshire road 'after huge electrical-type bang' | Daily Mail Online
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/ne....ws/article-10503369/
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