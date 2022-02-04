Add`in Pepper Edition Metaverse Is Evil Enjoy Real Life

Add Pepper to Turmeric Curcumin : piperine can help to make curcumin more bioavailable. With just 1/20 teaspoon or more of black pepper, the bioavailability of turmeric is greatly improved, and turmeric's benefits are further enhanced. Ground Pepper is fine to use..a ratio of about 2/3 cup of turmeric to about 2 teaspoons of black pepper.

The evils of the Metaverse vs. the blessings of Real Life... Making homemade bread and dishwasher detergent! While learning how to Make your own Laundry Detergent Leah will teach you about the evils of the Metaverse. Uplifts us all by conversing about the Great Men and Women Truck Drivers, Soldiers for Liberty, Freedom, Bodily autonomy who are destroying mandates World Wide.

Leah also makes homemade Turmeric Capsules and freshly ground Wheat rolls for making sandwiches.

Go To resistancechicks.com Webpage: LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below! On Facebook, Clout Hub, DLive, Twitch, Friday on Brighteon 6:00pm

Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.