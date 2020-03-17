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Truth vs. NEW$ INC. FINAL ED. 2nd hour, March 16, Corona (5G) Coup, False Flag
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33 views • March 17, 2020
More on this False Flag created Martial Law event.
UPDATE:
Corona Stats today, Tues, show that there are now 17.2 Total Cases per 1 Million people with 12 people in our whole population in Serious conditions. This is a PANDEMIC??
UPDATE:
Corona Stats today, Tues, show that there are now 17.2 Total Cases per 1 Million people with 12 people in our whole population in Serious conditions. This is a PANDEMIC??
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