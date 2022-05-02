HEART ATTACK 2 days after VAXX: DOCS still recommend 2nd POISON injection

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So Story Time. I Received my first Vaccination on May 12, 2021. Developed 2 Blood Clots in My heart and had a Massive Heart Attack on May 14th. One Clot was at 100 % the other was at 85%. I was professionally informed to get my Second Dose by multiple doctors. Which I received on June 15th, 2021 to which I Developed Severe Nerve Damage in my right arm down to Half of my Hand. I am currently living with 80% of a Heart and 94% of a Body thanks to MDRNa. I have lost my job which requires vaccination, I have lost my house due to no work and no unemployment. And I'm still recovering from both adverse event. I informed Moderna about them. Received absolutely nothing back in return.... #GoCovidOrGoOnDisabilty
SOURCES:
https://gramhir.com/profile/skidageneral/33806955
https://gramhir.com/media/2572779222425649368
https://gramhir.com/media/2596727631368766308
https://www.t.me/s/covidvaccineinjuries
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