❗️The Orehnik missile system is deploying to combat duty in the next 2 weeks. 💪🇷🇺

"Burevestnik" and "Poseidon" will ensure Russia's strategic parity and security for decades to come, Putin stated. He emphasized that these systems will remain unique for a long time to come.

This year, the Russian Navy was reinforced with new submarines and 19 ships and vessels.

Russia will place its first Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missiles on combat duty before the end of the year, Putin said at the Russian Defense Ministry’s annual board meeting.

Russian forces are demonstrating high combat readiness and professionalism under difficult conditions, with NATO members standing behind Ukraine, Putin said.

"Lies and nonsense": Putin on the claim about Russia's possible attack on Europe.

He noted that politicians in Europe are increasing the "degree of hysteria" and "creating fears" about the inevitability of a clash with Russia in people's minds.

"Russia has always tried to find diplomatic solutions to conflicts until the end. The responsibility for conflicts lies with those who believe that they can talk to Russia from a position of strength," said the president.