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PROPHECY UPDATE MAR 28, 2021 - EVER GIVEN COULD BLOCK SUEZ CANAL FOR WEEKS
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130 views • March 28, 2021
With new tech, 188th Brigade prepares for war with Hezbollah …. Israeli strikes hit Hamas positions in Gaza: Military …. Ever Given could block Suez Canal for weeks, with hundreds of ships backed up …. Global market crash is coming …. The global debt of 280 trillion dollars will lead to a financial crisis and a new World Currency
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