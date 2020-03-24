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Celebrity Pastors & What It Takes To Be A Good Shepherd
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11 views • March 24, 2020
'Celebrity Pastors & What It Takes To Be A Good Shepherd' explores the subject of good and bad pastors and how to help people spiritually in this confusing age of mass media and religious entertainment. Do you want to be a pastor? Do you want to know how to lead people to Jesus (the Real Shepherd)? If so, check out this video to understand the difference between a genuine Shepherd and a phoney one... and how to spot a wolf in sheep's clothing!
Keywords
seeking the truthteachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertvoice in the desertmass media and religious entertainmentcelebrity pastorswhat it takes to be a good shepherdgood and bad pastorshow to help people spirituallydo you want to be a pastorhow to lead people to jesusthe real shepherdhow to spot a wolf in sheeps clothing
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