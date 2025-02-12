BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Marc Fogel feels lucky to be back from Russian prison release that Trump asked for...
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
69 views • 2 months ago

Marc Fogel is happy to be back. (Fogel started celebrating on the plane - now everything makes sense a photo showed him holding a cocktail on the plane) Cynthia.

Trump said that he was very grateful to Putin for his release. 

🐻 Of course you are not a hero, you were just caught with drugs (comment from video channel found)

Cynthia... He forgot to mention his mother... There is more info written about his arrest and prison time, on previous video with Trump that I posted few hours ago. 

Here is Trump's X post link with his photos of Fogel's plane landing, Trump wrote. 

"When I saw [Marc Fogel's] mother at a rally, she said, 'If you win, will you get my son out?' I promised her—she’s 95 years old—and I said, 'We’ll get him out,' and we got him out pretty quickly." –President Donald J. Trump  

https://x.com/POTUS/status/1889526448945307901

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
