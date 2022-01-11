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A simple explanation for Senator Rand Paul to explain Herd Immunity
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40 views • January 11, 2022
In this video, I use the child's game called musical chairs to explain herd Immunity. I truly believe this video will be very useful for explaining herd immunity to non-scientific audiences. Also, I challenge others to make better versions of this video so we can share it with others.
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