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5G Controls 7 Areas Of Our Life.
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776 views • April 15, 2022
Norbert Heuser is the guest on the Jeff Rense Show. and presents his concept that 5G is needed to control major parts of our life such as communication, consumer behavior, digital currencies, credit cars, electric cars, passports, all sorts of ID’s, and vaccinations. Apart from 5G being a main tool to control the society, 5G harms the human body, plants and animals alike.
5G, once in full speed and highest intensity level which is not applied - yet - it may well be the end of the world as we know it and that we grew up with.
5G, once in full speed and highest intensity level which is not applied - yet - it may well be the end of the world as we know it and that we grew up with.
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