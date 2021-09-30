Adrenochrome is the Elites favourite drug

1. BOMBSHELL From Attorney Thomas Renz: Nearly 50000 Medicare Patients Died Soon After Getting COVID Shot2. AUSTRALIA Must UNITE Against This EVIL. This nazi scumbag should locked up for ever.3. Black Adrenochrome aka WALNUT SAUCE! They eat our babies! The adrenochrome produced by the pineal gland of the black race and asians is thicker and more creamy.4. This is Bill Gates plan with his third shot and this is how they will take billions out if they take the 3rd booster shot. Kieran Morrissey is very brave stepping out of his academic position to try and tell the world what is about come.5. THE MK ULTRA MOCKINGBIRD MEDIA OR MSM - MEET THE PERPS! - YOU SCREAM I SCREAM - HAVE YOU GOT IT YET? DO YOU NEED MORE PROOF ?