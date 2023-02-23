Create New Account
KILLING HOSPITAL BEGINS COVER UP
Dr. Jane Ruby


Feb 22, 2023


The hospital killing fields are in full cover up mode, insisting on investigating themselves for the brutal murders of hundreds of thousands of patients under the CDC Death Protocol. Sarasota Memorial Hospital is an example and we are only able to see the deep level of crimes and corruption because their Board of Directors is elected by the public. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.


