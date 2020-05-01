© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Parable of the Good Samaritan (May 1, 2020)
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • May 01, 2020
The Parable of the Good Samaritan (May 1, 2020). Welcome to the First Video of Church Remnant Power! Sound is Best and Most Natural on TV speakers! Welcome aboard and please share widely! Please see and subscribe also to the Church Remnant Power blog at Wordpress.com! (REVISION: At the 20:20 mark the "Sons of Thunder" are James and John. This presentation was ad-libbed and not read except for Scripture readings.) Stephen Volk received a Papal Blessing on his media from Pope Benedict XVI.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.