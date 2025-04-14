BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
04-13-2025 “TEACH Them” To Be SET APART Part 46 : How To Treat Others 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
29 followers
8 views • 2 weeks ago

Leviticus 19:15 ‘Do no unrighteousness in right-ruling. Do not be partial to the poor or favour the face of the great, but rightly rule your neighbour in righteousness. 16 ‘Do not go slandering among your people. Do not stand against the blood of your neighbour. I am יהוה.


Donate - https://donate.mylivingbranch.org

Donate paypal - paypal.lbh.church

Donate Cashapp - $hebrewfoundation


Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers


Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app

unrighteousnessrighteousrighteousnessslanderslanderingunrighteousslandererright-rulingdeceitfully
