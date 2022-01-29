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You Won't Believe what Iran just said about Russia!!!
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323 views • January 29, 2022
GOD'S WORD IN EZEKIEL COMING TO PASS.
EZEKIEL 38 TELLS US A LOT ABOUT WHAT WILL BE HAPPENING IN THE MIDDLE EAST IN THE LAST DAYS. SURE ENOUGH, WE'RE WATCHING A MANIFESTATION OF THE NECESSARY GEO POLITICAL SHIFTING TAKE PLACE TO ACCOMMODATE WHAT WE KNOW WILL HAPPEN!!!
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/aXPRE9E1MatN/
EZEKIEL 38 TELLS US A LOT ABOUT WHAT WILL BE HAPPENING IN THE MIDDLE EAST IN THE LAST DAYS. SURE ENOUGH, WE'RE WATCHING A MANIFESTATION OF THE NECESSARY GEO POLITICAL SHIFTING TAKE PLACE TO ACCOMMODATE WHAT WE KNOW WILL HAPPEN!!!
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/aXPRE9E1MatN/
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