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33:3 NEWS - Racism, Inflation, and One HILARIOUS video to keep us all from going CRAZY!!!
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20 views • January 13, 2022
In todays installment of 33:3 NEWS, we look at an article from NBC that riles up the divisive fires set to make black people and white people H@T3 one another! How do we answer this?!
With The Gospel of Jesus Christ. God is not a respecter of persons and neither should his followers be!
Supply chain issues could cause inflation to keep going up. Which wouldn't be a problem if we were obedient to the scriptures and had every able bodied man working. When there are fewer workers, supply goes down while demand goes up, thus causing inflation in the monetary flow! But God the Father, in his infinite wisdom gave us instructions on how to combat this!
With The Gospel of Jesus Christ. God is not a respecter of persons and neither should his followers be!
Supply chain issues could cause inflation to keep going up. Which wouldn't be a problem if we were obedient to the scriptures and had every able bodied man working. When there are fewer workers, supply goes down while demand goes up, thus causing inflation in the monetary flow! But God the Father, in his infinite wisdom gave us instructions on how to combat this!
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