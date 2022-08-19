What’s REALLY inside Democrats' HUGE climate/inflation bill?

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Glenn Beck
Aug 18, 2022 By now, most Americans know the Democrats’ ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ bill will not ACTUALLY reduce inflation or miraculously end climate change. But you may not be aware of several, specific clauses — HIDDEN deep inside the bill’s 700+ pages — that exist simply to benefit the Democrat Party (like huge payouts to special interest groups that helped Joe Biden win the White House, for example). Economist Stephen Moore, Co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, joins Glenn to detail what he found hidden inside this HUGE bill…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EloEAy30kqk