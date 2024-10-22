WHICH MOON BEGINS THE MONTH?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video we will look in scripture alone to find which moon starts the biblical month, alongside the chronological evidence of 'the sign of Jonah'.
This only sign given can direct the saints back to the lost and forgotten calendar that has been restored in 2012.
E-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P
The Qodesh Calendar pdf (download, print, glue it as a scroll like document)
The Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3
The Qodesh Calendar, a KJV discovery 2012: Moses calendar found chronologically hidden in the book of Acts 20 to 25
Find me also on: bastyon.com/theqodeshcalendar