WHICH MOON BEGINS THE MONTH?
70 WEEKS OF DANIEL
19 views • 6 months ago

In this video we will look in scripture alone to find which moon starts the biblical month, alongside the chronological evidence of 'the sign of Jonah'.

This only sign given can direct the saints back to the lost and forgotten calendar that has been restored in 2012.

E-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P

The Qodesh Calendar pdf (download, print, glue it as a scroll like document)

The Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3

The Qodesh Calendar, a KJV discovery 2012: Moses calendar found chronologically hidden in the book of Acts 20 to 25

Find me also on: bastyon.com/theqodeshcalendar

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/malachiyarden/home

bibleprophecyreligionsundaysaturdayhistorysabbathcalendar
