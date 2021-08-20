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Many modern pastors like Calvary Chapel JD Farag make Illuminati Satanist devil hand sign every time
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154 views • August 20, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2021).
All these Satanist Draco avatar pedophile cannibal Calvary Chapel church organization’s pastors like JD Farag make the Illuminati Draco Satanist devil’s horn hand sign every time
Many modern day church pastors make the Illuminati pedophile cannibal Satanist devil’s horn hand signs and other Illuminati satanic hand signs. The Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist Calvary Chapel churches organization often uses the Illuminati pyramid logos that points to the Orion reptilian fallen angels’ home planets, just like the NASA logos do. Attached is a video of the Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Calvary Chapel church organization’s pastor JD Farag making the Illuminati devil’s hand sign all the time. I showed you already a separate time when he was making the sign, so I did some criminal investigative work. The religious Christian freak hordes do not care, as long as they can be entertained by his comedy show humor sermons every week, and grow obese fat in his Calvary Chapel of Kaneohe church cafeteria, and listen to Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry teachings. They will pay billions of dollars to anyone who does that. However, not a single person will support or fight alongside a real Christian, who is fighting to protect them and their family and the human specie and the earth and the women & children, while getting poisoned and shot with heart attack EMF weapons and cooked alive by microwave oven weapons, preaching sermons every single day without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover my own living costs or marrying. By this, you will know if they belong to God or to Satan Lucifer. The real Christians would dive in first to engage the enemy, and defend the flock, so that everyone will come to try to kill them, and slaughter their family, and cut off all their income, and destroy their reputation, and everyone will leave them thinking that they are lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs for Jesus. By their fruits you will know, persecution and loss of everything versus wealth and a big church following. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
All these Satanist Draco avatar pedophile cannibal Calvary Chapel church organization’s pastors like JD Farag make the Illuminati Draco Satanist devil’s horn hand sign every time
Many modern day church pastors make the Illuminati pedophile cannibal Satanist devil’s horn hand signs and other Illuminati satanic hand signs. The Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist Calvary Chapel churches organization often uses the Illuminati pyramid logos that points to the Orion reptilian fallen angels’ home planets, just like the NASA logos do. Attached is a video of the Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Calvary Chapel church organization’s pastor JD Farag making the Illuminati devil’s hand sign all the time. I showed you already a separate time when he was making the sign, so I did some criminal investigative work. The religious Christian freak hordes do not care, as long as they can be entertained by his comedy show humor sermons every week, and grow obese fat in his Calvary Chapel of Kaneohe church cafeteria, and listen to Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry teachings. They will pay billions of dollars to anyone who does that. However, not a single person will support or fight alongside a real Christian, who is fighting to protect them and their family and the human specie and the earth and the women & children, while getting poisoned and shot with heart attack EMF weapons and cooked alive by microwave oven weapons, preaching sermons every single day without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover my own living costs or marrying. By this, you will know if they belong to God or to Satan Lucifer. The real Christians would dive in first to engage the enemy, and defend the flock, so that everyone will come to try to kill them, and slaughter their family, and cut off all their income, and destroy their reputation, and everyone will leave them thinking that they are lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs for Jesus. By their fruits you will know, persecution and loss of everything versus wealth and a big church following. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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