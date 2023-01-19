Transhumanism and the Science of Self-Empowerment with Gregg Braden

For more FREE content like this, go to the Freedom Portal at this link: https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/

In this show, Kimberly Carter Gamble and Foster Gamble are joined by Gregg Braden to discuss the Science of Self-Empowerment. With proven facts, Gregg Braden uses scientific data to reveal a new story about who we are as humans, our innate capacity for healing, and expanding our consciousness.

What are the ethical and practical limits of engineering the forces of creation? Together they discuss the goal of transhumanism- to create a hybrid robot-human being capable of enhanced physiological and intellectual function to take over carbon-based evolution. What are the implications for the human race? And what does the new story reflect about our true capacities?