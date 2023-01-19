Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Transhumanism and the Science of Self-Empowerment with Gregg Braden
14 views
channel image
Thrive
Published Yesterday |

For more FREE content like this, go to the Freedom Portal at this link: https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/

In this show, Kimberly Carter Gamble and Foster Gamble are joined by Gregg Braden to discuss the Science of Self-Empowerment. With proven facts, Gregg Braden uses scientific data to reveal a new story about who we are as humans, our innate capacity for healing, and expanding our consciousness. 
Get access to dozens of subscriber-only shows with Foster 

What are the ethical and practical limits of engineering the forces of creation? Together they discuss the goal of transhumanism- to create a hybrid robot-human being capable of enhanced physiological and intellectual function to take over carbon-based evolution. What are the implications for the human race? And what does the new story reflect about our true capacities?

Keywords
healthfreedomscienceevolutionspiritualityconsciousnessorganicnaturaltranshumanismthrivebraden

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket