2 million offered to any ACADEMIC that will discuss VACCINE SAFETY for COVID injections

So far NO takers. Here is a partial list of reasons
http://www.activistpost.com/2015/02/98-vaccinated-involved-in-whooping.html
https://www.statnews.com/2017/06/08/polio-outbreak-syria-who/
More vaccine failure -- pertussis outbreak in vaccinated children:
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/22/2/pdfs/15-0325.pdf
Pertussis outbreak in San Diego -- 621 people & 85% were vaccinated -- MORE vaccine failure:
http://www.kpbs.org/news/2014/jun/12/immunized-people-getting-whooping-cough/
Largest measles epidemic in North America in the last decade occurred in 2011 in Quebec where 1 & 2 dose vaccine coverage among children 3 years of age were 95%-97%:
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed/23264672/
Hib outbreak -- 363/443 (82%) were vaccinated:
http://jid.oxfordjournals.org/content/188/4/481.full
The Emerging risks of live virus & virus vectored vaccines:
http://www.nvic.org/CMSTemplates/NVIC/pdf/Live-Virus-Vaccines-and-Vaccine-Shedding.pdf
What's shedding? :
http://insidevaccines.com/wordpress/2008/02/24/secondary-transmission-%EF%BB%BFthe-short-and-sweet-about-live-virus-vaccine-shedding/comment-page-1/
Small Pox vaccine sheds to infant from parent (military personnel):
http://mobile.reuters.com/article/idUSN1744524120070518
Everyone infected in this whooping cough outbreak was up to date on vaccinations:
http://fox13now.com/2015/03/27/19-kids-in-summit-co-diagnosed-with-whooping-cough-despite-being-up-to-date-on-vaccinations/
http://myfox8.com/2015/12/18/13-cases-of-whooping-cough-confirmed-in-davie-county-schools/
Even the CDC suggests that the vaccinated are an asymptomatic reservoir for infection:
http://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/6/5/00-0512_article
Mumps outbreak in Netherlands linked to those vaccinated with the MMR twice:
http://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/20/4/13-1681_article
Pertussis outbreak in California -
"Our unvaccinated & undervaccinated population did not appear to contribute significantly to the increased rate of clinical pertussis. Surprisingly, the highest incidence of disease was among previously vaccinated children aged 8–12 years.":
http://m.cid.oxfordjournals.org/content/54/12/1730.long?view=long&pmid=22423127
Measles outbreak in a fully immunized population:
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/3821823
https://www.cdc.gov/pertussis/downloads/pertuss-surv-report-2016-provisional.pdf
You may be surprised to learn that fully vaccinated children & adults can still be infected, paralyzed & transmit polio. Here are two cases in particular that may grab your interest-
"Outbreak of paralytic poliomyelitis in Oman: evidence for widespread transmission among fully vaccinated children" :
http://www.popline.org/node/315407#.dpuf
"Oral polio vaccine-associated paralysis in a child despite previous immunization with inactivated vaccine." :
http://www.virology.ws/2014/10/08/oral-polio-vaccine-associated-paralysis-in-a-child-despite-previous-immunization-with-inactivated-virus/
