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Prepare for what is ahead..!
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242 views • September 28, 2021
Mark 8:36
For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul..?
My camera was not cooperating this morning, but I managed to piece together a little bit of a video. Hopefully you will understand what I was trying to get across. The next video will be HUGE!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Biblical Reality
https://www.youtube.com/c/OffRoadAdventures/videos
For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul..?
My camera was not cooperating this morning, but I managed to piece together a little bit of a video. Hopefully you will understand what I was trying to get across. The next video will be HUGE!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Biblical Reality
https://www.youtube.com/c/OffRoadAdventures/videos
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