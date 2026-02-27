Alien Disclosure & Antarctica: The Hidden Connection | Brad Olsen

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Researcher, author, and publisher Brad Olson joins the program to discuss his latest project and book, Secrets of Antarctica: The Untold History of the Ice Continent. Antarctica has long been wrapped in mystery, but Brad argues that much of what we’ve been told about the continent is inaccurate, sanitized, or deliberately misrepresented.

We dive into Admiral Byrd’s mission and the lingering questions surrounding what really took place during those expeditions. We also examine the unusual and often overlooked visits to Antarctica by heads of state and powerful global leaders — and why a frozen, supposedly desolate continent continues to draw such high-level attention.

From there, we explore the connection between Antarctica and the recent wave of alien/UAP disclosure. Is there a deeper link between what’s being revealed now and what may have been hidden in the past? What does the latest disclosure actually signal — and where could the country be headed as more information comes to light?

You can get a copy of Brad’s book at https://CCCpublishing.com

