Why Jews Reject Jesus and Sharing the Gospel With God’s Chosen People - Dr. Brian Crawford

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What are the two biggest issues that modern Jewish people typically have when it comes to accepting the Gospel? According to Dr. Brian Crawford, it narrows down to the Biblical teaching on the Trinity and the human incarnation of God made flesh. Brian is the director of digital evangelism for Chosen People Ministries. He is also the author of The Scandal of a Divine Messiah: A Response to Maimonidean and Kabbalistic Challenges to the Incarnation. Brian discusses the sensation of the increasingly popular replacement theory in modern American churches and why Jews tend to be remarkably secular, despite being God’s chosen people. Brian urges Christians to cultivate a heart for sharing the Gospel with the Jewish community. He also points out that, according to Scripture, all believers are one and united in Christ (Galatians 3:28).
TAKEAWAYS
The Jews are factually God’s chosen people, even if this special status does not ultimately result in their salvation
Jewish people do not identify with the modern vernacular of the Christian church
Judaism today rejects the trinity and Jesus’s deity, but this was not always the case
Brian lived for nine years within a Jewish orthodox community in Brooklyn, New York, and led many to the Lord
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
The Scandal of a Divine Messiah video: https://bit.ly/49h2aVW
Artza (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3H0uUGG
The Scandal of a Divine Messiah book: https://amzn.to/3LXKm9g
🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. BRIAN CRAWFORD
Website: https://brianjcrawford.com/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/4aXy0Iu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chosenpeopleanswers
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook
Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate
Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #BrianCrawford #ReplacementTheology #Supersessionism #BiblicalTheology #GodsChosenPeople #IsraelInTheBible #CovenantPromise #ChurchAndIsrael #ChristianDoctrine #OldTestament #HebrewScriptures #RCSproul #Kabbalah #HolyTrinity #Judaism #JewishFaith #Deception #FalseNarrative #Antisemitism #JewHatred #alAqsaStorm