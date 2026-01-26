BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Jews Reject Jesus and Sharing the Gospel With God’s Chosen People - Dr. Brian Crawford
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
20 views • 1 day ago

What are the two biggest issues that modern Jewish people typically have when it comes to accepting the Gospel? According to Dr. Brian Crawford, it narrows down to the Biblical teaching on the Trinity and the human incarnation of God made flesh. Brian is the director of digital evangelism for Chosen People Ministries. He is also the author of The Scandal of a Divine Messiah: A Response to Maimonidean and Kabbalistic Challenges to the Incarnation. Brian discusses the sensation of the increasingly popular replacement theory in modern American churches and why Jews tend to be remarkably secular, despite being God’s chosen people. Brian urges Christians to cultivate a heart for sharing the Gospel with the Jewish community. He also points out that, according to Scripture, all believers are one and united in Christ (Galatians 3:28).



TAKEAWAYS


The Jews are factually God’s chosen people, even if this special status does not ultimately result in their salvation


Jewish people do not identify with the modern vernacular of the Christian church


Judaism today rejects the trinity and Jesus’s deity, but this was not always the case


Brian lived for nine years within a Jewish orthodox community in Brooklyn, New York, and led many to the Lord



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The Scandal of a Divine Messiah video: https://bit.ly/49h2aVW

Artza (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3H0uUGG

The Scandal of a Divine Messiah book: https://amzn.to/3LXKm9g


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. BRIAN CRAWFORD

Website: https://brianjcrawford.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/4aXy0Iu

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chosenpeopleanswers


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #BrianCrawford #ReplacementTheology #Supersessionism #BiblicalTheology #GodsChosenPeople #IsraelInTheBible #CovenantPromise #ChurchAndIsrael #ChristianDoctrine #OldTestament #HebrewScriptures #RCSproul #Kabbalah #HolyTrinity #Judaism #JewishFaith #Deception #FalseNarrative #Antisemitism #JewHatred #alAqsaStorm


Keywords
biblejesuskabbalahisraeljewishjewsorthodoxreplacement theologytina griffincounter culture momchosen people ministriesdr brian crawfordmaimonideancabalistic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From Flames to Freedom: A warrior mom&#8217;s battle against toxins, vaccines and the medical-industrial complex

From Flames to Freedom: A warrior mom’s battle against toxins, vaccines and the medical-industrial complex

Belle Carter
Historic Winter Storm Fern paralyzes U.S., disrupting travel and leaving millions without power

Historic Winter Storm Fern paralyzes U.S., disrupting travel and leaving millions without power

Kevin Hughes
Billionaire donors Adelson and Saban dodge questions on political influence at Israeli-American Council summit

Billionaire donors Adelson and Saban dodge questions on political influence at Israeli-American Council summit

Belle Carter
Texas conducts mass aerial distribution of live rabies vaccine without public consent or safety oversight

Texas conducts mass aerial distribution of live rabies vaccine without public consent or safety oversight

Patrick Lewis
Winter wellness tips: Embrace the cold and focus on conscious breathing to combat stress

Winter wellness tips: Embrace the cold and focus on conscious breathing to combat stress

Lance D Johnson
It&#8217;s not if, it&#8217;s when: Why experts say every family needs a 72-hour disaster survival plan

It’s not if, it’s when: Why experts say every family needs a 72-hour disaster survival plan

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy