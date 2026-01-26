Why Jews Reject Jesus and Sharing the Gospel With God’s Chosen People - Dr. Brian Crawford

What are the two biggest issues that modern Jewish people typically have when it comes to accepting the Gospel? According to Dr. Brian Crawford, it narrows down to the Biblical teaching on the Trinity and the human incarnation of God made flesh. Brian is the director of digital evangelism for Chosen People Ministries. He is also the author of The Scandal of a Divine Messiah: A Response to Maimonidean and Kabbalistic Challenges to the Incarnation. Brian discusses the sensation of the increasingly popular replacement theory in modern American churches and why Jews tend to be remarkably secular, despite being God’s chosen people. Brian urges Christians to cultivate a heart for sharing the Gospel with the Jewish community. He also points out that, according to Scripture, all believers are one and united in Christ (Galatians 3:28).









TAKEAWAYS





The Jews are factually God’s chosen people, even if this special status does not ultimately result in their salvation





Jewish people do not identify with the modern vernacular of the Christian church





Judaism today rejects the trinity and Jesus’s deity, but this was not always the case





Brian lived for nine years within a Jewish orthodox community in Brooklyn, New York, and led many to the Lord









