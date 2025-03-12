Ahmad Mousa's Path to Freedom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prisoner Ahmad Mousa, who was freed by the resistance in Gaza as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, is from the town of Beit Leqia in the southwest of Ramallah city. He was released after serving 12 years and 2 months of a 27-year sentence. Prisoner Ahmad Mousa was released in the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, a prisoner exchange arranged by Hamas, in which four female prisoners from the enemy's custody were also released.
Interview with Ahmad Mousa
Reporting: Salman Alkhatib
Filmed: 29/01/2025
