Ahmad Mousa's Path to Freedom
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
3 views • 1 month ago


Prisoner Ahmad Mousa, who was freed by the resistance in Gaza as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, is from the town of Beit Leqia in the southwest of Ramallah city. He was released after serving 12 years and 2 months of a 27-year sentence. Prisoner Ahmad Mousa was released in the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, a prisoner exchange arranged by Hamas, in which four female prisoners from the enemy's custody were also released.

 

Interview with Ahmad Mousa

 

Reporting: Salman Alkhatib

Filmed: 29/01/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

 

Keywords
gazalebanonwest bankal aqsa floudpaslestine
