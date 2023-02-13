Create New Account
COMMON SENSE RADIO - STATINS THE NHS AND THERE SEVERE SIDE EFFECTS! AND DR AGENTS OF GOV PHARMA JUST LIKE THE UK,s DR IDIOT!
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published 18 hours ago

common sense radio with doc aba on statins the nhs and gov agents who change there tune when they are found out! - just like Dr Idiot in the uk or now usa where he has run to get away from the millions who would like to tear him apart for advising a nation to get the kill shot known as cov19 mrna jab - now known to be deadly as they still hand the jabs out! this is criminal and they are criminals.

Keywords
lovecommon sensepeaceunityharmonydivine love

