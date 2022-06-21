GOP Worse Than Democrats | Patriot Streetfighter

The Rhinos are WORSE than the Democrats!





Scott Mckay talks about the history and current state of most GOP members being equal to if not worse than their democrat colleagues. Ever since rhinos started showing up in congress they have made America a one-party system. Keeping the people distracted by fighting each other the elites continue to pass legislation that removes the rights of the people.





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