House Freedom Caucus calls Johnson's proposed spending deal 'total failure' - John Solomon
GalacticStorm
2182 Subscribers
Published 13 hours ago

Just the News Now: January 8, 2024 | House Freedom Caucus calls Johnson's proposed spending deal 'total failure' 


House Freedom Caucus calls Speaker Johnson's proposed spending deal with Schumer 'total failure':

https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-freedom-caucus-slams-speaker-johnsons-proposed-spending-deal-total


Biden climate envoy John Kerry continues to withhold the names of staffers:

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/energy/climate-czar-john-kerry-continues-withhold-names-people-his-staff


New Epstein docs: Accuser provides hearsay evidence about Trump, Clinton liaisons with young women:

https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/latest-epstein-docs-accuser-name-drops-trump-and-clinton-new-photos-epsteins


Pope calls for global ban on surrogacy, calls process 'deplorable,' equates to human trafficking:

https://justthenews.com/nation/religion/pope-francis-calls-global-ban-deplorable-surrogacy



Keywords
headlinesjohn solomonjust the newsjust the news now

