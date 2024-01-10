House Freedom Caucus calls Johnson's proposed spending deal 'total failure' - John Solomon

Just the News Now: January 8, 2024 | House Freedom Caucus calls Johnson's proposed spending deal 'total failure'
House Freedom Caucus calls Speaker Johnson's proposed spending deal with Schumer 'total failure':
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-freedom-caucus-slams-speaker-johnsons-proposed-spending-deal-total
Biden climate envoy John Kerry continues to withhold the names of staffers:
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/energy/climate-czar-john-kerry-continues-withhold-names-people-his-staff
New Epstein docs: Accuser provides hearsay evidence about Trump, Clinton liaisons with young women:
https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/latest-epstein-docs-accuser-name-drops-trump-and-clinton-new-photos-epsteins
Pope calls for global ban on surrogacy, calls process 'deplorable,' equates to human trafficking:
https://justthenews.com/nation/religion/pope-francis-calls-global-ban-deplorable-surrogacy
