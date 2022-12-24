ON THIS DAY, WHICH INSPIRES THE DARK NIGHT OF SOUL

I spent 6 years working in the mental health system, through the McGill Institute.



What it amounted too was a protection racket, betraying those who know a paradise could be build for the same price (of souls) we pay to fraudulent drug dealers.

I write this to spare others the misguided hope that the system will change from within, as it forces people into the delusion that having health, rather than being healthy, is the goal.

Happy holidays to all the preppers out there, to all the people who work with nature and communicate directly to it.

Like me, if you fell into abuse because of the tricks of those aligned with doubt., I know you know a holy spirit exists. It does not take more than understanding the efficiency of health, and that peace conquers all forms.

