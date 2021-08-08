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TASA - Aug 03, 2021 - 14) The Land Jurisdiction Underlie all Jurisdictions - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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11 views • August 08, 2021
Q: Since we are reconstructing at the county level, can we elect one senator in each county, and an assembly men/women according to the population in each county? Counties, Towns or Townships, and parachute are all units forming a layer to represent the soil jurisdiction. Where are the terms Land and Soil jurisdiction came from? For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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