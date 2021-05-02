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The Corona Bat
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21 views • May 02, 2021
"The Corona Bat" Torah Code originally by Rabbi Glazerson.
And The Bat, Evil in 2020-21, Abysmal, Impoverishment, Repentance, Sigh, Alertness.
Lev 11:13-19 And these ye shall have in detestation among the fowls; they shall not be eaten, they are a detestable thing: ... and the bat. https://photos.app.goo.gl/kqe8on3CT7i9t3uQA
And The Bat, Evil in 2020-21, Abysmal, Impoverishment, Repentance, Sigh, Alertness.
Lev 11:13-19 And these ye shall have in detestation among the fowls; they shall not be eaten, they are a detestable thing: ... and the bat. https://photos.app.goo.gl/kqe8on3CT7i9t3uQA
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