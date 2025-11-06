November 6, 2025

Russia's Foreign Intelligence reveals some NATO states are urging Kiev to carry out sabotage on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and blame the terrorism on Moscow. The agency says the false flag is all a plan to shift the course of the Ukraine conflict. Testing Times, as the US launches an ICBM capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. Vladimir Putin instructs his ministries to submit proposals to potentially restart nuclear weapon testing, if any other nation detonates first. As Nigeria pushes back against Donald Trump’s accusations that Christians are being persecuted in the nation, Abuja warns Washington’s rhetoric risks destabilizing the country.





