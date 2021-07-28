OPERATION FEAR: HOW ARE WE BEING PLAYED? / PATRICK FAGAN

SOURCE:

Pandemic Podcast



As we can see all around us, Operation Fear is being ramped right up again on the back of the ‘Indian’ variant with dire warnings — or are they threats? — that our ‘freedoms’ may not after all be restored next month.



But how does all this actually work?



My guest today is Patrick Fagan, a behaviour scientist who has 12 years’ experience ‘turning minds into money’, has worked for big name brands and on political campaigns worldwide, and is now Chief Scientific Officer at Capuchin Behavioural Science.



Patrick was also the former lead psychologist at the now defunct Cambridge Analytica, which infamously attempted to use the psychological profiles of roughly 90 million Facebook users to influence their political decisions.



Drawing on this eclectic breadth of experience, we will be taking a look at how behavioural tactics can be used to ramp up fear in order to increase control and the wider impact of lockdowns, masks, social distancing, testing, and the other measures to which we’ve been subjected for more than a year.