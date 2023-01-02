Vigilant News 1.2.23 McCarthy Lacks Votes, Elon Hints Fauci Files, Davos Pushes Metaverse

Hosts: Justin Deschamps & Ryan Delarme
Website https://vigilant.news/
Show Notes:
Ryan
McCarthy Still Lacks Votes to Win Speakership / Newt Gingrich Loses It Over Anti-McCarthy Hold-Outs
Kari Lake Gives 3-Word Response To Calls For Hand Recount in Ariz. Race
https://conservativebrief.com/3-word-69579/
Elon Musk: Fauci Files to Drop Later This Week – 2023 Is About to Get Interesting!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/elon-musk-fauci-files-drop-later-week-2023-get-interesting/
Justin
WEF To Accelerate Push For “Metaverse” Surveillance Network At Davos 2023
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/12/wef-to-accelerate-push-for-metaverse-surveillance-network-at-davos-2023.html
BIG BROTHER WILL WATCH YOU DRIVE: Disgusting Infrastructure Bill Installs KILL SWITCHES in All New Vehicles, Turns America into a POLICE STATE
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/big-brother-will-watch-drive-disgusting-infrastructure-bill-installs-kill-switches-new-vehicles-turns-america-police-state/
US May Test Airline Poop and Toilet Waste to Track COVID-19
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/us-may-tests-airline-poop-toilet-waste-due-track-covid-19/
Rapid
BREAKING: Barbara Walters Dead at 93
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-barbara-walters-dead-at-93/
Pope Benedict XVI Dies in Vatican at 95
https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2022/12/31/pope-benedict-xvi-dies-in-vatican-at-95/
Woke Fail: Netflix Shares Plummet More Than 50 Percent in 2022 — Worst Year in More than a Decade
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/12/30/woke-fail-netflix-shares-plummet-more-than-50-percent-in-2022-worst-year-in-more-than-a-decade/
Got Google Smart Home Speakers? Researcher Reveals How Hackers Can “snoop on conversations”
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/12/got-google-smart-home-speakers-researcher-reveals-how-hackers-can-snoop-on-conversations.html
Woke Fail: Disney Lost $123 Billion in Market Value in 2022 as Shares Drop 44 Percent — Worst Year Since 1974
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/12/31/woke-fail-disney-lost-123-billion-in-market-value-in-2022-as-shares-drop-44-percent-worst-year-since-1974/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.