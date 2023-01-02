Create New Account
Vigilant News 1.2.23 McCarthy Lacks Votes, Elon Hints Fauci Files, Davos Pushes Metaverse
Hosts: Justin Deschamps & Ryan Delarme


Website https://vigilant.news/

Show Notes:

Ryan

McCarthy Still Lacks Votes to Win Speakership /  Newt Gingrich Loses It Over Anti-McCarthy Hold-Outs

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/mccarthy-still-lacking-votes-win-speakership-least-eight-conservatives-claim-house-requires-radical-departure-status-quo-vote-today-around-2pm-eastern/ 
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/kamikazes-will-sink-whole-republican-party-newt-loses-anti-mccarthy-republican-hold-outs-video/ 

Kari Lake Gives 3-Word Response To Calls For Hand Recount in Ariz. Race

https://conservativebrief.com/3-word-69579/ 

Elon Musk: Fauci Files to Drop Later This Week – 2023 Is About to Get Interesting!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/elon-musk-fauci-files-drop-later-week-2023-get-interesting/ 

Justin

WEF To Accelerate Push For “Metaverse” Surveillance Network At Davos 2023

https://www.activistpost.com/2022/12/wef-to-accelerate-push-for-metaverse-surveillance-network-at-davos-2023.html

BIG BROTHER WILL WATCH YOU DRIVE: Disgusting Infrastructure Bill Installs KILL SWITCHES in All New Vehicles, Turns America into a POLICE STATE

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/big-brother-will-watch-drive-disgusting-infrastructure-bill-installs-kill-switches-new-vehicles-turns-america-police-state/

US May Test Airline Poop and Toilet Waste to Track COVID-19

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/us-may-tests-airline-poop-toilet-waste-due-track-covid-19/

Rapid

BREAKING: Barbara Walters Dead at 93

https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-barbara-walters-dead-at-93/

Pope Benedict XVI Dies in Vatican at 95

https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2022/12/31/pope-benedict-xvi-dies-in-vatican-at-95/

Woke Fail: Netflix Shares Plummet More Than 50 Percent in 2022 — Worst Year in More than a Decade

https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/12/30/woke-fail-netflix-shares-plummet-more-than-50-percent-in-2022-worst-year-in-more-than-a-decade/

Got Google Smart Home Speakers? Researcher Reveals How Hackers Can “snoop on conversations”

https://www.activistpost.com/2022/12/got-google-smart-home-speakers-researcher-reveals-how-hackers-can-snoop-on-conversations.html

Woke Fail: Disney Lost $123 Billion in Market Value in 2022 as Shares Drop 44 Percent — Worst Year Since 1974

https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/12/31/woke-fail-disney-lost-123-billion-in-market-value-in-2022-as-shares-drop-44-percent-worst-year-since-1974/

trumpspeakerfaucimccarthy

