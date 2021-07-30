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How to Push Back Against Vaccination Mandates l Taking Ground Podcast 8
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243 views • July 30, 2021
LINKS FOR PODCAST 8
Information on federal law and vaccine mandates - https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/legal/vaccines-the-law/ (Dr. Simone Gold, Medical Doctor and Attorney).
2. Treasure trove of information on what is in these injections and who is behind the push for all of humanity to get them - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com (Mr. Clay Clark).
3. Local networking tool - www.NextDoor.com (neighborhood info website).
4. Good search engine - www.DuckDuckGo.com
5. Local networking tool - Telegram App
6. Get a copy of Constitution ($7.77) - https://his-glory-designs.myshopify.com/collections/his-glory/products/us-constitution-pamphlet
7. Constitution class series - I believe this was the first class, The Patriot Streetfighter, Scott McKay: https://rumble.com/vffyh7-4.6.21-scott-mckay-with-mr.-constitution-douglas-v-gibbs-bringing-the-const.html
8. Information on the Constitution, His Glory Ministries: https://www.hisglory.me/his-glory-programs/ - scroll to 100 Days of Truth
9. Clay Clark/General Michael Flynn’s tour information: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
10. Get info on Patriot Streetfighter national tour: https://scottmckay.us/psf-national-tour/
11. American’s Frontline Doctors, Uncensored Truth Tour information: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/tour-gallery/
Information on federal law and vaccine mandates - https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/legal/vaccines-the-law/ (Dr. Simone Gold, Medical Doctor and Attorney).
2. Treasure trove of information on what is in these injections and who is behind the push for all of humanity to get them - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com (Mr. Clay Clark).
3. Local networking tool - www.NextDoor.com (neighborhood info website).
4. Good search engine - www.DuckDuckGo.com
5. Local networking tool - Telegram App
6. Get a copy of Constitution ($7.77) - https://his-glory-designs.myshopify.com/collections/his-glory/products/us-constitution-pamphlet
7. Constitution class series - I believe this was the first class, The Patriot Streetfighter, Scott McKay: https://rumble.com/vffyh7-4.6.21-scott-mckay-with-mr.-constitution-douglas-v-gibbs-bringing-the-const.html
8. Information on the Constitution, His Glory Ministries: https://www.hisglory.me/his-glory-programs/ - scroll to 100 Days of Truth
9. Clay Clark/General Michael Flynn’s tour information: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
10. Get info on Patriot Streetfighter national tour: https://scottmckay.us/psf-national-tour/
11. American’s Frontline Doctors, Uncensored Truth Tour information: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/tour-gallery/
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