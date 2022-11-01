Create New Account
Smears From The Thought Police
Son of the Republic
Published 23 days ago |

Political Violence From The Left Is Always Minimized

* Left sees Pelosi attack as opportunity to stifle political opposition.

* Left’s historical ignorance on full display.

* Dems can’t process their impending losses.

* Abortion and Jan 6 won’t do it for them.

* Left would rather spin narratives than confront failures — or malevolent successes.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 31 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314712717112

