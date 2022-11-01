Smears From The Thought Police

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Political Violence From The Left Is Always Minimized
* Left sees Pelosi attack as opportunity to stifle political opposition.
* Left’s historical ignorance on full display.
* Dems can’t process their impending losses.
* Abortion and Jan 6 won’t do it for them.
* Left would rather spin narratives than confront failures — or malevolent successes.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 31 October 2022