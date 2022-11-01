Smears From The Thought Police

158 views • November 01, 2022

The full version of this segment is linked below.

* Left would rather spin narratives than confront failures — or malevolent successes.

* Abortion and Jan 6 won’t do it for them.

Political Violence From The Left Is Always Minimized

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