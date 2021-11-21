The Bitter Truth About the Great Tribulation

The truth about the Great Tribulation is being covered up with conspiracy theories and lies about covid-19, in an effort to distract you away from what you need to do to prepare for the last days. There is no doubt that the devil is the source of all of these distractions. Don't let Satan persuade you into thinking that you are doing good by helping him to promote his lies and conspiracy theories. Listen to God instead, and find others who are doing the same. That is the only way you'll be ready for what is soon to come upon the Earth.