ALANDRA MARKMAN ~ (PART 3) “Time Travel, Parallel Worlds, Atlantis, Inner Earth” [Age Of Truth TV]

If you thought PART 1 & 2 was WILD - then brace yourself for PART 3 !!!
This is PART 3 with ALANDRA MARKMAN !!!
“Time Travel, Parallel Worlds, Atlantis - Moon & Mars Life & Inner Earth Civilisations”
A Must Watch!
This is shocking story of former Satanic Ritual Abuse survivor & Mind Control victim, ALANDRA MARKMAN, who is an Illuminati bloodline, sexually abused, Project Monarch slave and breeder for the cult behind the New World Order.
He was born into a multi-generational satanic family of blood-ties to European royalty and went through massive mind control programming since even before childbirth.
Also a former Montauk Project survivor and Time Traveler, on another timeline.........
This story is controversial, eye-opening and extreme, and this is PART 3, of this 3-Part series featuring Alandra Markman´s fascinating conversation with AGE OF TRUTH TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
We recommend that watch Part 1 and Part 2 before watching this episode!
ALANDRA MARKMAN WEBSITES:
https://www.alandramarkman.com
http://www.antareanjourneys.com
Email: [email protected]
For further contact: [email protected]
