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SARS-CoV-2 UK variant: Does it matter?
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50 views • December 26, 2020
Vincent Racaniello, December 21, 2020

Vincent explains the properties of the SARS-CoV-2 UK variant and why claims that it is more transmissible are not supported by experimental data.

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