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SARS-CoV-2 UK variant: Does it matter?
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50 views • December 26, 2020
Vincent Racaniello, December 21, 2020
Vincent explains the properties of the SARS-CoV-2 UK variant and why claims that it is more transmissible are not supported by experimental data.
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– Who Am I? –
I’m Vincent Racaniello, Earth’s Virology Professor.
I’m also a professor of virology at Columbia University in New York. I’ve been doing research on viruses since 1976, and teaching virology in classrooms and online since 1999. On this YouTube channel I share videos of my lectures, podcasts, and more.
New videos are uploaded every Thursday and Sunday mornings.
I don’t monetize my videos because it’s disruptive to learning. If you would like to support our work, go over to https://www.microbe.tv/contribute/
———————————————————————
https://www.youtube.com/c/VincentRacaniello/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wC8ObD2W4Rk
Vincent explains the properties of the SARS-CoV-2 UK variant and why claims that it is more transmissible are not supported by experimental data.
Become a patron of TWiV at microbe.tv/contribute
——————————— CONNECT ———————————
🎯 Subscribe! https://bit.ly/2HOYdNP
Instagram: @profvrr and @microbe.tv
Twitter: @profvrr
Facebook: http://facebook.com/thisweekinvirology
Our Podcasts: https://microbe.tv
Contribute: https://www.microbe.tv/contribute/
——————————— MORE VIROLOGY ———————————
•My Virology Course https://virology.ws/course
•Virology Blog: https://www.virology.ws
•This Week in Virology https://bit.ly/30uUhrX
•Virus Watch https://bit.ly/3ngvQIM
•Principles of Virology textbook https://amzn.to/34onDtg
——————————— OUR OTHER PODCASTS ———————————
•This Week in Parasitism https://bit.ly/3ndUNUZ
•This Week in Microbiology https://bit.ly/33tOUeO
•Urban Agriculture http://microbe.tv/urbanag
•This Week in Evolution https://bit.ly/3ne1bf5
•Immune https://bit.ly/2HOyCVb
•This Week in Neuroscience https://bit.ly/2So12Yd
– Who Am I? –
I’m Vincent Racaniello, Earth’s Virology Professor.
I’m also a professor of virology at Columbia University in New York. I’ve been doing research on viruses since 1976, and teaching virology in classrooms and online since 1999. On this YouTube channel I share videos of my lectures, podcasts, and more.
New videos are uploaded every Thursday and Sunday mornings.
I don’t monetize my videos because it’s disruptive to learning. If you would like to support our work, go over to https://www.microbe.tv/contribute/
———————————————————————
https://www.youtube.com/c/VincentRacaniello/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wC8ObD2W4Rk
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